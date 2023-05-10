Johnny Cash Tribute Band ‘Downtown’ Friday night Published 5:53 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Troy Arts Council and the City of Troy will bring Cashback, a Johnny Cash Tribute Band, to downtown Troy Friday night. The concert is free and open to the public.

Dave Camwell, TAC president, said Cashback will take center stage on the downtown square at 7 p.m. following the opening act, The Blue Root Jazz Combo, at 5 p.m.

Country music singer, Johnny Cash is known as “The Man in Black.”

The legendary singer has been quoted as saying that he wore black for the poor and the beaten down, living in the hopeless, hungry side of town.

Cash said he wore black for the prisoner who had long paid for his crime but is there because he is a victim of the times.

Johnny Cash appealed to a wide range of people from all walks of life. Therefore, he broadened the scope of country and western music.

Johnny Cash is known as one of the best country music artists of all time. He sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

“Cry! Cry!” in 1955, was Johnny Cash’s first hit. It sold 100,000 copies in the Southern states alone and helped launch his career. He kicked off a co-headlining tour with Elvis as a result of the success of that song and Johnny Cash was introduced to the world. In 1963, Johnny Cash released what would become the biggest hit of his career: “Ring of Fire.” Johnny Cash died in September 2003.

Camwell said Cashback has great respect for the legendary country music singer. Each member of the band is dedicated to giving the best possible performance each time the band takes the stage.

All fans of “The Man in Black” will want to be at Cashback’s tribute to Johnny Cash Friday night on the square in downtown Troy, Camwell said.