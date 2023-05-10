Former Auburn lineman Colby Smith commits to Troy Published 10:11 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

On Tuesday, former Auburn offensive lineman Colby Smith announced his decision to exit the transfer portal and commit to Troy University.

Smith entered the transfer portal following Auburn’s spring practices ended. Smith was a three-star offensive tackle prospect coming out of Reidsville, NC, in 2021. He played both offensive tackle and defensive tackle in high school, recording 62 tackles and nine tackles-for-loss on defense during his high school career at Rockingham County High School. Smith earned All-MidState, All-Area and All-West honors in high school and was also a member of his high school basketball team.

Smith redshirted his first season at Auburn and played in one game last season. He’ll come to Troy with three years of eligibility left.

Smith played offensive tackle in high school and started his Auburn career at tackle, as well. During spring practices he moved to offensive guard. Troy is attempting to replace a number of starters off last year’s Sun Belt Championship team, including starters at tackle, guard and center. Troy also lost a potential starter at guard following spring practices when junior college transfer Markendrick Beall entered the transfer portal. At 6-foot-8-inches and 340 pounds, Smith will offer the Trojans a large – literally – boost in depth on the offensive line and a potential future starter.