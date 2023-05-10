Brundidge to vote on landfill agreement Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The Brundidge City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Brundidge City Hall to entertain a vote regarding the city’s role in the re-opening of the Brundidge Landfill that is owned by Coffee County Solid Waste Authorities.

Willie Wright, Brundidge City Manager, said the city council voted at its May 2, meeting to table the vote on a proposed project agreement between the City of Brundidge and Coffee County Solid Waste Authorities until May 16.

In 2012, Coffee County spent about four million dollars for the purchase of the 500-acre landfill in Brundidge.

Coffee County’s current landfill takes in trash from more than three dozen counties and cities, along with private trash services across the Wiregrass and Florida panhandle.

Once the Brundidge landfill is reopened, it could bring in additional customers.

Wright said the agreement between the City of Brundidge and the Coffee Count Solid Waste Authority, if approved by the council, will allow the City of Brundidge to determine what waste is brought to the Subtitle D landfill.

“The landfill is designed to receive household waste,” Wright said. “This agreement between the City of Brundidge and the Coffee County Solid Waste Authorities allows the City of Brundidge to determine the kind of waste goes into the landfill here in our city. That is very important to our city and our citizens that the waste that comes here is household waste.”

Wright said the re-opening of the landfill could bring in additional customers and the city will receive a percentage of the revenue.