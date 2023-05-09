Trojans earn All-Sun Belt softball honors Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

On May 9, the Sun Belt Conference announced its annual All-Sun Belt Team with four Trojans earning second-team honors.

Libby Baker, Kelly Horne, Leanna Johnson and Taylor McKinney all earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors. It was Baker and McKinney’s first All-Sun Belt recognition, while Horne makes the All-Sun Belt Team for the third time and Johnson lands on the All-Sun Belt Team for the fourth time in her historic career.

“We are certainly extremely proud of all four of our All-Sun Belt recipients as they are more than deserving of this recognition,” Troy Coach Eric Newell said. “Leanna and Kelly have been tremendous leaders on and off the field for this program for many years and you couldn’t ask for better role models for both Troy and Sun Belt Softball. The future is bright for Libby and Taylor as one of the most explosive offensive combos in the league.”

Johnson is Troy’s all-time leader in wins at pitcher and became just the second Trojan in school history to surpass 1,000 career strikeouts this season. The Brantley native currently ranks first in shutouts, wins and complete games among active players in the country. Her 24 wins this season is second in the conference and her strikeouts rank third in the conference.

Horne ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with a .468 on-base percentage and her .473 career on-base percentage ranks second in Troy history. The Tallahassee, Fla., native has also tallied 33 walks this season, which is third in the conference.

McKinney ranks third in the conference in RBIs and fifth in home runs and triples. The Montgomery native has hit six home runs and a conference-best 29 RBIs in conference games. She is also the only player to earn Sun Belt Player of the Week twice this season.

Baker leads the Trojans with 12 home runs this season and the Skipperville native has a .336 batting average with a .650 slugging percentage. Her seven home runs in conference games ranks second in the Sun Belt.

Troy will head to Pensacola this Thursday for the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Softball Tournament against Texas State.