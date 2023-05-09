TRMC celebrates National Hospital Week

Published 7:24 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves signed a proclamation designating this week as National Hospital Week 2023 and National Nurses Week 2023 in Troy.  Anna K. Lowery, TRMC, perhaps, summed up the feelings of most nurses. “I have always wanted to serve others and encourage them,” Lowery said.  “Once I became a nurse, I found that I have the best opportunity ever to show others that they matter. It’s not always easy or fun, but it is always rewarding.”

Troy Regional Medical Center, along with other hospitals across the nation, is celebrating National Hospital week through Saturday, May 13, with the theme “We Are Healthcare.”

National Hospital Week, which began Sunday, May 7, takes place each year to shine a spotlight on hospitals, health systems and healthcare workers who provide care to their community.

Troy Regional has activities planned every day during Hospital Week to express appreciation to the employees who work hard to provide the best possible care to patients close to home.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“We are so appreciative of these dedicated team members who provide such quality care to our patients,” said Rick Smith, Troy Regional CEO. “We are also thankful to community partners who are participating in Hospital Week by providing meals and treats for our team members.”

In addition to Hospital Week, National Nurses Week is being observed May 6-12 this year. National Nurses Day was Saturday, May 6. Troy Regional nurses celebrated with a Cinco de Mayo breakfast served by the leadership team on Friday.

Troy Regional has been serving Pike and surrounding counting since 1969 and has approximately 325 employees. The facility, with 97 licensed beds, operates under the direction of the Troy Hospital Health Care Authority Board. The hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.

More Z-News - Main story

Meet ‘Three Notch’ demonstrator Carol Rogers

Nurses share their commitment to ‘nursing’

32nd Annual Tip Colley Award nominees named

Shane Lewis blasting his way through the Troy record books

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events