TRMC celebrates National Hospital Week Published 7:24 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Troy Regional Medical Center, along with other hospitals across the nation, is celebrating National Hospital week through Saturday, May 13, with the theme “We Are Healthcare.”

National Hospital Week, which began Sunday, May 7, takes place each year to shine a spotlight on hospitals, health systems and healthcare workers who provide care to their community.

Troy Regional has activities planned every day during Hospital Week to express appreciation to the employees who work hard to provide the best possible care to patients close to home.

“We are so appreciative of these dedicated team members who provide such quality care to our patients,” said Rick Smith, Troy Regional CEO. “We are also thankful to community partners who are participating in Hospital Week by providing meals and treats for our team members.”

In addition to Hospital Week, National Nurses Week is being observed May 6-12 this year. National Nurses Day was Saturday, May 6. Troy Regional nurses celebrated with a Cinco de Mayo breakfast served by the leadership team on Friday.

Troy Regional has been serving Pike and surrounding counting since 1969 and has approximately 325 employees. The facility, with 97 licensed beds, operates under the direction of the Troy Hospital Health Care Authority Board. The hospital is fully accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.