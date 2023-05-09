Nurses share their commitment to ‘nursing’ Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Rick Smith, chief executive officer, Troy Regional Medical Center, said he is humbled to be the CEO of the Troy/ Pike County local hospital.

“I am constantly amazed at the great work done here each day by our team of healthcare professionals. Whether it is the nursing team in the Emergency Department, the nurses in the surgical services area or those at the bedside,” Smith said. “Our team is here 24-7 to take care of you.

“These amazing folks are supported by those in Imaging, Laboratory, Cardio Pulmonary and a host of other clinical services to assist in the care of our patients. And, this is all tied together, but the folks who operate in the support services area that provide food, keep the facility clean and keep it running every day are also vital to our team. Our nurses are the life blood of the facility and I am honored to work with some of the best each day at Troy Regional. Providing care close to home.”

Amy Minor considers it an honor and a privilege to serve at TRMC’s Chief Nursing Officer/Chief Clinical Officer.

“I’ve been a nurse for 27 years, with 23 of those years of service at Troy Regional Medical Center,” Minor said. “I’ve grown up here as a nurse. I’ve served under some wonderful Nurse Leaders who believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. I hope I’m that type of leader for our nurses today. People like Ms. Boswell, Edra Dunn, Jennifer Ventress, to name a few, poured into me and other young nurses, teaching us the importance of our role.

“Leadership roles in healthcare are so important but the bedside nurse is the key to patient care and great outcomes. Our nurses make me so proud and being able to care for and support the care provided to the patients of Troy and Pike County is a blessing.”

Kelsey Burgamy has been in nursing for eight years. For six of those years, she has had her RN license.

For as long as she can remember, Burgamy has wanted to be a nurse.

“I don’t remember what made me want to but I never remember wanting to be anything else,” Burgamy said. “Early in my RN career, I questioned my job choice. I was really hard on myself and didn’t think I was “cut out” for nursing. One day, actually one of my very first days in the ER at TRMC, I had a patient come in having a heart attack. We were able to get this patient all the care we could and get them on life-flight and to a ‘cath’ lab. Sounds exciting, right? It was. But that’s not why I remember this story. I don’t remember how long after, maybe a few weeks, but that patient and his wife came back to the ER just to hug my neck and tell me thank you with tears in their eyes. That moment is when I knew, without a doubt, I was right where I was supposed to be.”

Burgamy no longer works in the ER. She has I found a new love for surgery and helping those patients.

“TRMC has been my home for almost my entire nursing career and I am so proud to work here and care for my community,” she said.

Michelle Bryan Tyson been a nurse for 28 years.

“Twenty-five of those years have been at TRMC where we are all like one big family,” Tysonaid. “I decided to become a nurse for two reasons – one, I was in the hospital as a child often. The nurses were so sweet and kind to me. I wanted to be just like them and take care of people.”

The second reason Tyson said she wanted to be a nurse was that her daddy, Jimmy Bryan, wanted her to be a nurse.

“Nursing is so rewarding,” Bryan said. “Patients are like family and, as nurses, we take care of their physical, mental, and emotional needs. When I make a difference in a patient’s life or a family’s life, it warms my heart.”

Kathy Helms has served as a registered nurse for almost 35 years, a journey which began with my fascination with anatomy and physiology in high school.

“Pursuing a career in medicine would enable me to help people in their most vulnerable, and unexpected, moments and at all stages of life,” Helms said. “One of the most rewarding aspects of nursing is the ability to connect with patients and their loved ones on such a personal level. While we often meet under very difficult circumstances, I get to know them very quickly and have the opportunity to play an important role in their lives, meeting their needs not only physically, but also mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”

Helms said nurses have the chance to heal the mind, soul, heart, and body of their patients, their families, and themselves.

“Our patients may forget our names, but, as Maya Angelou once said, “they will never forget how [we] made them feel.”

TRMC RN Stephen J. Nall always strives to be the best nurse he can be in helping people under his care have the best possible positive outcomes.

“I try every shift to learn something from the doctors, nurses or the support staff,” Nall said. “I offer encouragement and try to be a positive influence to help the newly schooled nurses so they can soon be the best help to others and be successful in this profession too.”

Nall has taken care of many members of the community since becoming an RN in1987.

“I may not always remember the names, but I always remember the faces,” he said. “Positive outcomes don’t always happen and this is part of life. During COVID, I held the hand of an elderly patient during the worst of their illness. I felt it eased both our fears. The patient recovered.”

Nall has been on both sides of nursing care as an RN caregiver and as the one being cared for with two major surgeries in 2021 and 2022.

“I owe a great debt of gratitude to all the individuals on staff that gave me great medical care at TRMC that helped me have the best possible outcome,” Nall said. “Today, I’m 36 years a nurse and I am thankful for the opportunities to meet those I’ve met through nursing and plan more years in nursing.”

When Monica Bland was a little girl, she remembers waking up in the middle of the night with bad chest pains and was short of breath.

“My parents rushed me to Troy Hospital and I was admitted to the ICU and stayed there for two weeks,” Bland said. “Honestly, I can’t remember what all happened while I was there, but I do remember being fascinated being in a healthcare setting. I didn’t find the hospital a scary place, but rather an exciting one. I knew then I wanted to help others by either making them feel better or even brightening their spirits.”

Blalnd said she loves nursing because there are multiple areas to practice in and, “at the end, you’re still being a help to others. “

“Medicine is constantly changing and evolving so there is always something new to learn and gain experience from,” Monica said. “I’m so happy I am a nurse today and can be a help to others like I always wanted to do.”

Lindsey Lee said being a nurse is an identity ignited by the purpose to help others.

“The passion belongs to those who have the knowledge and compassion to care for others when they need it most,” Lee said. “Nurses have the gift to heal physical ailments but also emotional and mental ailments. I have devoted myself to my patients by always being their advocate. I provide the best care possible to all my patients. To be a nurse is to be a compassionate, professional, and educated person.” Lee said her patients need someone who is positive and has hope, and she strives to always be positive and have enthusiasm regarding their care.

“I long for the time when nurses are no longer needed and everyone is happy and healthy; but until that day, I will do everything I can to be the best advocate, educator, and healer to my patients,” she said.