Meet ‘Three Notch’ demonstrator Carol Rogers Published 7:35 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s annual “Thunder on the Three Notch” is set for Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Each day, living history demonstration will be presented for the learning enjoyment of visitors to “Thunder.”

Carol Rogers of Millbrook demonstrates music and different styles of the mountain dulcimer.

Rogers said that several years ago she purchased a mountain dulcimer from an estate sale that was made of cardboard.

“I was intrigued by the tone and musicality of the instrument and signed up for an ‘Old Time Music Festival’ in Loachapoka, Alabama,” Rogers said. “I’ve purchased two more instruments since then. Music is important in history and culture, and it is also important today for both beauty and expression. One can understand both oneself and others better through the gift of music.”

Helen Smith will also present with Rogers.

“Helen became hooked at our last event and is a newbie to the Montgomery Dulcimer Club, as well as my children, Joy and William Rogers,” Rogers said.