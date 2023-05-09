32nd Annual Tip Colley Award nominees named Published 11:41 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Troy Exchange Club announced this week the nominees for the 32nd Annual J.O. Tip Colley Award, which will be presented on May 15.

The award is presented annually to a senior student-athlete in Pike County in honor of the late Dr. J.O. “Tip” Colley and goes to both male and female students that embody what the Troy Exchange Club emphasizes that Colley stood for: faith, academic, athletics and community.

Colley was a star athlete at Troy High School and went on to earn a football scholarship at Howard University. Colley was a part of a Howard team that played in the very first game inside of legendary Legion Field in Birmingham. Colley was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa national honor society and went on to attend the University of Alabama’s medical school. He would receive his M.D. from Tulane University before doing post-graduate work at the Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, La., and Columbia University in New York.

Colley returned to Troy in 1935 and practiced with Dr. O.N. Edge before setting up his own practice. In 1937, Colley was appointed college physician by Troy State Teachers College, which would go on to be known later as Troy University. He was also school physician at his alma mater, Troy High School (now Charles Henderson High), for 40 years and 10 more years at Pike Liberal Arts School. A wing of Alumni Hall at Troy University is named in his honor.

Colley and fellow physician Dr. William Stewart purchased Beard’s Hospital in the 1940s and ran it as a general hospital until the opening of Edge Memorial Hospital, now known as Troy Regional Medical Center. He and his brother, Dr. Jesse Hall Colley, would later found the Pike Manor Nursing Home.

Colley’s many accomplishments include being a member of the International College of Surgeons and the Southeastern Surgical Congress, along with serving as deacon of First Baptist Church in Troy, director of First Alabama Bank and as a board member on the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. In 1985, he was inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

Colley and his wife of nearly 60 years, Lummie Colley, had five children, two of which went on to enter the medical field, as well. The Colley family is still very involved with the Tip Colley Award. The award was originally founded by the Troy Civitan Club, in Colley’s honor, before the Troy Exchange Club took it over.

“We think it is one of our premier projects that we do every year,” Troy Exchange Club member Jerry Miller said. “We’re biased but we think this award is the premier award given out in the county to our youth. The way we’ve been able to pull the banquet together and to get community support and increase these cash scholarships, we think it’s a premier award just to be nominated.”

Miller emphasized that the award is prestigious not just for the cash award that comes with it, but because of what it stands for.

“It doesn’t just measure the best athlete or the best academic accomplishments,” said Miller. “These students are rewarded because of excellence in all of these areas: faith, school activities, academics, athletics and community involvement. All of those things go into the process of us determining the winners.”

A total of 23 students from Charles Henderson High, Pike Liberal Arts, Pike County High, Goshen High and New Life Christian Academy were nominated for the awards this year. Of those 23, one male and one female winner will be selected with both receiving $1,500 cash scholarships. A male and female runner-up will also be selected and they will receive $500 awards.

All 23 nominees will be recognized at the 32nd Annual J.O. Tip Colley Award Banquet at the Troy SportsPlex at 6:30 p.m. on May 15. Troy University football coach Jon Sumrall will be the featured speaker at the event.

Jayleigh Adair

Adair is a senior at Goshen High School. She is the daughter of Jay and Jessica Adair. The family attends Collegedale Church of Christ where she is a member of Disciple Now, Lads to Leaders, Exposure Youth Camp, Wiregrass Christian Youth Camp, Vacation Bible School (VBS) and Encounter Youth Retreats.

Adair is a captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams at Goshen High and is a member of the softball and cheer teams. She is a UCA All-American cheerleader and recipient of the Pin-It-Forward Award.

Academically, Adair is a member of the National Honors Society (NHS), Beta Club and Student Government Association (SGA). She is a recipient of the South Alabama Electric Youth Tour Scholarship and has received her associate’s degree as a dual enrollment student.

In the community, she participates in the March of Dimes, United Cerebral Palsy Special Olympics, Miracle League, School Supply Drive, Child Care Enhancement with a Purpose and Food For First Responders.

Adair plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham or Troy University.

KC Bradford

Bradford is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. He is the son of David and Melissa Bradford. The family attends Southside Baptist Church, where he is Small Group Leader and a member of the Youth Council, Children’s Church Operation Xmas Child, choir, drama and is an offering bearer and usher.

Bradford is the team MVP and captain of the PLAS football team and was a member of two state championship teams. He was a Blue-Gray All-American and All-Messenger. He was a captain on the basketball team and is a two-time state champion with the PLAS baseball team, as well as earning all-state honors in baseball.

Academically, Bradford is Pike’s salutatorian and a member of the NHS and SGA, where he serves a chaplain in both. He’s also the president of the Calculus Club and a Bryant-Jordan Scholarship nominee. He took part in Boys State and Space Academy and won the Heisman High School Award along with being on the Chancellor’s List as a dual enrollment student.

In the community, Bradford is a Pike County Junior Ambassador and contributes to the Special Olympics, Miracle League, Turkeys from Heaven, American Legion Veterans and Fireman’s Breakfast. He is also a member of the Historical Society.

Bradford will attend Troy University, where he will play football.

Kemel Flowers

Flowers is a senior at Pike County High School. He is the son of Kevin Flowers and Jessica Collier-Lockett. The family attends New Hope Independent Holy Church of God, where he is a member of the youth choir, youth movie nights and a percussionist for mass choir.

Academically, he is on the Dean’s List as a dual enrollment student. Flowers is a member of the PCHS football and baseball teams and is involved in community outreach.

Flowers will attend Alabama A&M University.

Ian Foster

Foster is a senior at Pike County High School. He is the son of Anthony and Terra Foster. The family attends New Hope Independent Holy Church of God, where he is a member of the youth choir, church plays, youth revival and is an offering bearer.

Foster is on the Pike County honor roll and is a peer tutor. In the community, he volunteers with the Salvation Army and Christmas charities.

Foster is a member of the Pike County football, basketball and track teams. He earned All-State and All-Messenger honors in football and was a finalist for the Class 3A Back of the Year. He was The Messenger’s Most Valuable Player for football, as well. Foster also earned all-state honors as a junior and won a state championship in football at Pike Liberal Arts School in 2021.

Foster will attend Marshall University on a football scholarship.

Brooklyn Fountain

Fountain is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Tyson and Neana Fountain. The family attends Collegedale Church of Christ, where she is a member of Lads to Leaders, Exposure, Area-wide Youth Devos, Backpack Buddies and VBS.

Fountain is the NHS President and a member of HOBY, SGA, Calculus Club and Math Team in school. She is also on the Chancellor’s List as a dual enrollment student. Fountain is also president of Excel Club and treasurer of Twilighter, while being a member of Interact Club, Spanish Club and Drama Club.

Fountain is a member of the PLAS basketball team and volunteers for the Troy Recreation Department.

She will attend Troy University.

Ariel Frazier

Frazier is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. She is the daughter of Rhonda Pollard. The family attends Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as Youth Usher President and is a member of the Praise and Worship Team and Praise Dance Team along with being a tutor and taking part in VBS and Fall Festival.

Academically, Frazier is a member of the NHS, Mu Alpha Theta and National Society and Leadership. She also serves as her class vice president and Beta Club vice president and is social media coordinator. She is a dual enrollment student.

Fraizer is also a member of Interact Club, Key Club, Peer Helper Club and the president of Culturama Pearls Club.

Frazier is a member of the CHHS softball team and cheer squad. She is a recipient of the UCA Cheerleading Pin-It-Forward Award and Best Back Spot.

In the community, Frazier serves as Miracle League Buddy and Pike County Junior Ambassador and volunteers for the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots and Read Across America.

Frazier intends to attend the University of Alabama or University of South Carolina.

Tate Gardner

Gardner is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Scott and Carrie Lee Gardner. The family attends Church of the Highlands and First Methodist Church, where she is a member of the Motion Team, Small Group Leader, VBS Children’s Ministry, Summer Blast and was a summer intern.

Academically, Gardner is NHS treasurer and SGA vice president. She was also senate chaplain in Girls State, a Heisman scholar and AISA State SGA. She’s a recipient of the Leadership Scholarship and All Auburn Scholarship.

Gardner is a member of the PLAS Spiritual Leadership Team, Twilighter Club, Spanish Club, Excel Club, FCA, FCS and Drama Club. She also serves as secretary for Interact Club and is a library aide.

Gardner is a two-time state champion cheerleader with PLAS and is a UCA All-American and recipient of the Pin-It-Forward Award. She also serves as a member of the UCA Cheer Staff.

In the community, Gardner serves with Pike County Distinguished Young Women and Pike County Junior Ambassadors along with volunteering with First Responders Breakfast, Samaritan’s Purse, Toys for Tots, Turkeys from Heaven and Salvation Army.

Gardner will attend Auburn University.

Sarah Garrott

Garrott is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School and is the daughter of Brad and Erica Garrott. The family attends Banks Baptist Church, where she is a VBS teacher, assistant music leader and works in the outreach program, nursery and nursing home.

Garrott is the PLAS Valedictorian and class vice president. She also serves as NHS secretary and SGA scrapbook editor. She’s a member of the Scholars Bowl, Math Team, HOBY and is the class historian. She is the Farm City Youth of the Year and is a dual enrollment student.

Garrott is also the community service organizer for Interact Club and is president of Twilighter Club along with being a member of Patriot Pal, Excel Club, Calculus Club, Spanish Club, Government Club, Economics Club and Drama Club.

Garrott is the captain of the PLAS cheer squad and is a two-time state champion and was UCA Camp Champion along with winning the Lauren Austin Award.

In the community, Garrott volunteers with Operation Xmas Child, Salvation Army, First Responders Breakfast, Turkeys from Heaven and Hospital Blessings.

Garrott will attend Auburn University.

Kristine Head

Head is a senior at Pike County High School. She is the daughter of Mark and Kim Head. The family attends Park Memorial United Methodist Church, where she takes part in summer school and Sunday school.

Academically, Head is a member of NHS, STEM Academy and is a HOBY delegate. She is a Bryant-Jordan nominee and was on the Chancellor’s List as a dual enrollment student. She has already earned her associate’s degree.

Head is on the robotics team and is a member of the Pike County soccer team and is an ice skater. She is also a volunteer in the Pike County community.

She will attend the University of Alabama of Huntsville.

Davis Kilcrease

Kilcrease is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. He is the son of Adam and Lauren Kilcrease. The family attends Southside Baptist Church, where he is a member of the youth group and is a volunteer for the nursing home, VBS and Community Clean Up.

Kilcrease is a member of the NHS, Calculus Club, Spanish Club and FCA. He took part in Boys State and is the recipient of six academic scholarships.

Kilcrease is a two-time state champion football and baseball player. He is a team captain in both football and baseball. He won the Hard Hat Player of the Year award with the football team. Kilcrease was also All-Messenger honorable mention this season. He is actively involved in a number of community projects.

Kilcrease will attend Auburn University.

Molly Jordan

Jordan is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School and is the daughter of Mike and Alissa Jordan. The family attends First Baptist Church of Troy, where she is on the youth choir and praise choir along with being a VBS leader and Kids Zone teacher.

Academically, Jordan is the NHS vice president, on the AISA All-State Academic Team, a math tutor and part of Alabama Governors School. She also is a member of Calculus Club, Interact Club, EXCEL Club, Spanish Club, pep band, Chess Club, Drama Club and is the captain of the concert band. She is also a library aide.

Jordan is a member of the PLAS golf team. She was AISA State Runner-Up last season and has qualified for sub-state this season.

Jordan volunteers at the Johnson Center for the Arts, Miracle League, Salvation Army and is an art class teacher.

Jordan will attend Mississippi State University.

Olivia Kirkpatrick

Kirkpatrick is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. She is the daughter of Elijah and Kathy Kirkpatrick. The family attends Park Memorial United Methodist Church, where she volunteers as a part of the nursery, nursing home, VBS, delivering meals and hurricane cleanup.

Kirkpatrick is a member of NHS, Mu Alpha Theta, Beta Club and is vice present of Interact Club.

She is a member of the volleyball and softball teams. Kirkpatrick earned All-Messenger honors as a volleyball player and was named the team’s Best Offensive Player.

Kirkpatrick volunteers with Operation Xmas Child, Turkeys from Heaven, Miracle League and the Animal Shelter.

Kirkpatrick will attend Troy University.

Ciara Laird

Laird is a senior at New Life Christian Academy. She is the daughter of Corey and Polly Laird. The family attends New Life Christian, where she is an audiovisual volunteer, piano player, VBS teacher, youth choir member and a part of Operation Xmas Child.

Laird is New Life’s valedictorian and is on the Chancellor’s List as a dual enrollment student. She won the Presidential Academic Excellence Award and HOBY Award. She also is a member of NHS and Pike County Distinguished Young Women. She was a semifinalist for the Coca-Cola Scholarship.

She is a member of FBLA and Spanish Club along with being 4-H Club President, Beta Club President, SGA President and Class President.

Laird earned ACAA All-State in basketball and was her team captain. In track, she earned the gold in shot put and bronze in the 100-meter dash. She was also a member of the soccer and tennis teams.

In the community, Laird is a recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and National Service Award along with volunteering with Salvation Army, Heart Association, Pike County Junior Ambassadors and Girls Who Code.

Laird will attend the University of Alabama.

Bella Maulden

Maulden is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of David and Charity Maulden. The family attends Full Gospel Church, where she is a member of the youth choir and a nursery worker. She also sings to the elderly and takes part in Christmas plays.

Maulden is a member of NHS, Senior NHS and Calculus Club. She is also Patriot Press Editor and senior class treasurer. Maulden is a member of Excel Club, FCA, Spanish Club, Journalism Club, Drama Club, Twilighter Club and Government Club. She is also Interact Club vice present.

Maulden is a member of the volleyball and softball teams. She earned AISA All-Star honors in softball.

She volunteers with the Fireman’s Breakfast, Supplies drive, Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, Turkeys from Heaven and First Responders Breakfast.

Maulden will attend Troy University.

Haley O’Brien

O’Brien is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Ray and Kristi O’Brien. The family attends Church of the Highlands, where she is a part of the Dream Team. She is also a greeter and is a part of VBS along with serving as Kids Ministry Leader and Motion Team Leader.

O’Brien is NHS Parliamentarian and a member of SGA. She is a recipient of an advanced diploma, the Legacy Scholarship and Leadership Scholarship.

O’Brien is also a member of FCA, FCS, Excel Club, Spanish Club, Journalism Club, Drama Club, Interact Club and is the vice president of Twenty-One Club.

O’Brien was a member of the PLAS basketball team. She volunteers with Turkeys from Heaven, Operation Xmas Child, the Food Bank and First Responders Breakfast.

She will attend Troy University.

Haleigh Qualls

Qualls is a senior at Goshen High School. She is the daughter of Terry and Ruth Qualls. The family attends Collegedale Church of Christ, where Qualls is a member of youth group, VBS, Lads to Leaders and is a Sunday School teacher.

In school, she is the NHS Vice President and SGA President along with being a member of HOBY, Girls State and Pike County Distinguished Young Women. She is the recipient of Heisman Scholarship. Qualls is also a member of FFA and is the vice president and parliamentarian of HOSA.

Qualls is a member of the PLAS cheer team and is a UCA All-American. She volunteers in the BackPack Program.

Qualls will attend Troy University.

Cade Renfroe

Renfore is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. He is the son of Al and Laura Renfroe. The family attends First Baptist of Troy and Troy Church, where Renfroe takes part in VBS, Children’s Church and Operation Xmas Child.

Academically, Renfroe is a member of NHS and Scholars Bowl. He is also class officer, SGA Chaplain and Youth Leadership Conference Representative. Renfroe is a dual enrollment student.

He’s also a member of Spanish Club, Excel Club, FCA, FCS, Drama Club, 4-H Club, Patriot Pal, Young Investors Club and Twilighter Club. He is the president of Interact Club.

Renfroe is a member of the PLAS football, basketball and baseball teams. He has won two state championships in football, basketball and baseball during his athletic career. As a football player, Renfore earned All-Messenger honors this season, was a team captain and Defensive MVP.

Renfroe serves in the community by volunteering for Turkeys from Heaven, Common Ground Troy, Miracle League, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army and Veterans and First Responders Breakfast.

Renfroe will attend Delta State University on a football scholarship.

Caroline Senn

Senn is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. She is the daughter of Jason and Sheree Senn. The family attends Church of the Highlands, where she is a part of Dream Team, Operation Xmas Child and is a summer intern. She also serves as a kids volunteer and BLAST volunteer.

Senn is SGA Chaplain and a member of NHS and HOBY. She was also a part of AISA State SGA. Senn is a member of Calculus Club, Interact Club, Excel Club, FCA, Spanish Club and Government Club. She serves as chaplain of Twilighter Club.

Senn is a two-time state champion with the PLAS cheer squad. She is a captain of the team and an AISA All-American. She also is a recipient of the UCA Pin-It-Forward Award. Senn is also a member of the PLAS basketball team.

She volunteers with the Salvation Army, Turkeys from Heaven and Veterans and Firemen’s Breakfast.

Senn will attend the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).

Brady Singleton

Singleton is a senior at Goshen High School. He is the son of Keith and Kristen Singleton. The family attends Hephzibah Baptist Church, where he is a part of the youth group, Children’s Church and Operation Xmas Child. He also serves as sound and lights technician.

In school, Singleton is a member of NHS, STEM Academy, HOBY, Beta Club and is a U.S. Space and Rocket Scholar. He has already received his associate’s degree and was on the Chancellor’s List as a dual enrollment student.

Singleton is also a member of the robotics team and the ALFA Farmers Federation. He is a member of the cross country and track team. He qualified and has competed at the state meet in cross country.

He serves in the community with Turkeys from Heaven, Pike County Juniors Ambassadors and Troy University Drama Club.

Singleton will attend Auburn University.

Briann Snyder

Snyder is a senior at Pike Liberal Arts School. Snyder is the daughter of Robin and Tracy Snyder. The family attends Little Oak Methodist Church, where she is a member of youth group and prepares meals and helps clean the church. She also volunteers with Operation Xmas Shoebox.

Snyder is a member of NHS, Interact Club, Excel Club, Spanish Club, Twenty-One Club and is the school chapel organizer. Snyder is a member of the PLAS softball and volleyball teams. She volunteers with Classroom in the Forrest, Veteran’s and Firemen’s Breakfast and is the school play sound technician.

She will attend Lurleen B. Wallace Community College.

Hannah Sparrow

Sparrow is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. She is the daughter of James and Robin Sparrow. The family attends Park Memorial Methodist Church, where she is a member of Disciple Now, youth group and she volunteers with VBS, Operation Xmas Child and Church of the Highlands Food Drive.

In school, she is a member of NHS, Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta. She is also the president of both Interact Club and Twenty-One Club and was Miss CHHS.

Sparrow is a member of the CHHS volleyball and softball teams. She earned All-Messenger honors in volleyball along with being team MVP. She was also her softball team’s Best Defensive Player.

She volunteers with Turkeys from Heaven, Miracle League, Salvation Army and the Troy Easter Egg Hunt.

Sparrow will attend Southern Union State on a softball scholarship.

Will Templin

Templin is a senior at Charles Henderson High School. He is the son of Bobby and Heather Templin. The family attends Collegedale Church of Christ, where Templin is a member of Lads to Leaders, Bible Bowl, VBS and Youth Group. He also is audiovisual leader.

Academically, Templin is a member of CHHS Boys State, NHS, Beta Club and Pike County Junior Ambassadors. He also was the recipient of the Demario Harris Character Award and Mr. CHHS. He is an office aide at the high school and is a member of the Interact Club and Twenty-One Club. He’s is the president of Trojan Ambassadors.

Templin is a captain of both the CHHS football and baseball teams. Templin was a part of a state runner-up football team.

He volunteers with Backpack Buddies, Miracle League and Collegedale School Supply Giveaway.

Templin will attend Gadsden State on a baseball scholarship.

Kaci Wilkes

Wilkes is a senior at Goshen High School. She is the daughter of Chris and Sherry Wilkes. The family attends Hephzibah Baptist Church, where she is a VBS and Sunday school teacher along with working in the nursery.

In school, Wilkes is NHS Secretary, SGA Secretary and SGA Public Relations. She is also Miss Goshen and is on the Chancellor’s List as a dual enrollment student. She is a member of Peer Helpers, FBLA and the Class Ring Committee.

Wilkes is a captain on the cheerleading squad and UCA All-American. She is also a member of the Goshen volleyball team, where she earned All-Messenger and Messenger Volleyball Player of the Year honors, and is a member of the Goshen softball team.

She serves in the community as a Pike County Junior Ambassador, youth softball coach and volunteers for food drives.

Wilkes will attend Troy University.