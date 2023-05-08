Troy softball swept by South Alabama in conference series Published 12:29 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

The Troy Trojans (33-18-1, 14-9-1) closed out the 2023 regular season falling to rival South Alabama Jaguars (38-13, 20-4) in three games on the road this past weekend in a sweep.

After losing game one on Thursday, the two sides battled in a doubleheader on Saturday with South Alabama once again taking both games. In game two, Troy fell 6-0 in a shutout. The Trojans managed just three hits as a team with Kelly Horne, Jade Sinness and D’Aun Riggs each earning one hit.

Libby Baker took the loss in the circle, striking out one batter and giving up six hits and four earned runs in six innings.

South Alabama’s Jenna Hardy earned the win with four strikeouts along with giving up three hits and no runs in seven innings pitched.

Meredith Keel led USA at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run. Emma Kropp went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run.

In game three, South Alabama won in dramatic fashion. Going into the eighth inning, Troy and USA were tied 5-5 but Anslee Finch hit an RBI double into right field that drove Sinness home to give the Trojans a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, though, Keel hit a walk-off double that drove both Bailey Welch and Erin McGlothlin home to seal the series sweep and give the Jaguars a 7-6 win.

Natalie Turner went 2-for-2 at the plate for Troy with a home run, one RBI and two runs, while Siness and Finch both went 2-for-4 at the plate. Taylor McKinney also hit a home run. Leanna Johnson (24-8) pitched seven and 1/3 innings and fanned two batters, while giving up six hits and four earned runs.

For South Alabama, Jenna Hardy got the win in the circle. She gave up three hits and two earned runs with one strikeout in four and 2/3 innings pitched. Victoria Ortiz went 2-for-2 at the plate with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs.

The series win clinched third place for South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament next week. Meanwhile, Troy takes the fourth seed. The Trojans will play fifth seed Texas State at 4 p.m. on May 11 in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals in a game that will stream on ESPN+.