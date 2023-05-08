SpringFest: A great welcoming to spring Published 6:58 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Mother Nature was at her springtime best Saturday for the Brundidge Business Association’s SpringFest in downtown Brundidge.

Jason Lee, BBA president, expressed appreciation to the vendors for their participation, all those came and enjoyed the many shopping opportunities, the outstanding entertainment, the great food and the fellowship that comes with a casual, community event.

“We had a good turnout and a variety of vendors as we closed out the spring craft season,” Lee said. “Henry Everett, a.k.a. DjHendock had an outstanding entertainment lineup throughout the day, including the Patty Rutland Jazz Dancer from the dance studio here in Brundidge.”

Everett was also of the winner of the $500 Cow Patty Drop.

Lee said the BBA’s goal is for Springfest to continue to grow, as has the annual Peanut Butter Festival which is held annually in October.

The BBA also sponsors the Independence Day Parade in July and the Christmas Parade in December and the Miss and Little Miss Brundidge Pageant in April.

The next event for the BBA is the Juneteenth Celebration in June.