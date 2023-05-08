Scouts assist with preparation for ‘Thunder’ Published 6:51 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Boy Scout Troop #41 camped on the grounds of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama Friday and Saturday nights.

The Scouts did community service work at the museum in preparation for the “Thunder on the Three Notch” event on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13.

“The museum needed assistance with getting the museum grounds ready for ‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ and the Boy Scouts needed community service hours to advance their rank,” Barbara Tatom, museum director. “So, it worked out for both of us.”

The Scouts picked up limbs, pine cones and other debris on the grounds.”

The overnight camping opportunity was also a chance to work toward their cooking merit badge.

“We are very appreciative of the Boy Scouts and all of their hard work over the weekend in helping get the grounds ready for the upcoming Thunder on the Three Notch event this weekend,” Tatom said.

David Runyon is the scout master of Boy Scout Troop 41. Eagle Scout Cliff Lusk is the committee chair. Other participating committee members were Eagle Scouts, Jonathan Hubbard and Bill Reaves, and Aaron Hitchcock.

Participating Scouts were, Seth Hitchcock senior patrol leader; Harry Camwell, assistant patrol leader, Greyson Cameron, Bryton Camwell, Turner Dixon, Joe Drinkwater, Geremiah Joseph, Chaedon Laird and Braydon Jones.