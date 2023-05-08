Pike County Heart Association on ‘The Run’ Published 6:50 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Brundidge Saturday, Pike County Heart Association took a busy role in the day’s activities.

The Heart Association members got off to a fast start with the 5K Heart Walk at 8 a.m. on South Main Street.

Tracey Davis, co-chair, said she was pleased with the number of participants and the times they logged.

“Everyone enjoyed the route that took them through downtown Brundidge and back,” Davis said. “Some good times were posted and will be the times to beat in next year’s run.”

Dr. Paul Delaney of Troy took first place in the 5K Heart Run- Walk. Justin Powers took second place and Angela Powers, third.

The Pike County Heart Association also took the opportunity presented by 2023 SpringFest to present an AED to Pike County High School. An AED is an automated external defibrillator used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Donna Jones, co-chair, said sudden cardiac arrest occurs on school campuses more often that one might think. When that happens, every second counts. Having an AED available saves lives.

The Pike County Heart Association took the opportunity of SpringFest to thank Troy Regional Medical Center as a sponsor and also TRMC CEO Rick and Shari Smith as personal sponsors.

The Pike County Association thanked all those who support the local heart association and the American Heart Association in their efforts to reduce the number of deaths due to heart attack and stroke.