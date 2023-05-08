Nelson earns fist career save against No. 1 LSU Published 10:59 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Former Pike Lib baseball star Drew Nelson earned his first career save in Auburn’s 12-2 win over No. 1-ranked LSU to secure an SEC series win over the Tigers on Sunday.

With Auburn leading 9-2 going into the sixth inning, Nelson stepped on the mound in relief. The freshman gave up a single to the first LSU batter and then retired nine straight hitters to secure the 12-2 Auburn win. In three innings pitched, Nelson struck out three batters and gave up just one hit and no runs.

The three innings pitched is the most amount of work Nelson has seen since pitching a complete game on March 28 against North Alabama. This season, Nelson has a 2-3 record on the mound and holds a 6.21 ERA with 28 strikeouts. Over the past month, Nelson has struck out 11 batters and given up seven earned runs in his eight appearances during that stretch.

Nelson and the Tigers travel to Hoover to face Samford in a non-conference game on May 9 before heading to Oxford, Miss., for an SEC series with Ole Miss May 11-13.