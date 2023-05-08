Meet the demonstrators Thunder on the Three Notch Published 6:47 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

Sheila Brooks of Troy is one of the demonstrators, who will share their stories and demonstrate their talents at the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s “Thunder on the Three Notch” living history event on Friday and Saturday.

Brooks attended a class on basket making at the Josephine in Union Springs and she has worked hard at learning the skill as well as she can.

“I think basket making is important because it was a big part of our history,” Brooks said. “Baskets were used in so many aspects of life to keep things, to carry things, and to store things. I think basket making would be enjoyable to others as well as it was to me to learn a lost art that can still be useful today.”

At ‘Thunder on the River,’ Brooks will be new at reenacting.

“But, I have always wanted to take part in passing the history down to others that want to learn, to ensure that it isn’t completely lost,” Brooks said. “I chose the person I will be representing because of the Indian heritage on both sides of my family, and I am very proud of my heritage.”