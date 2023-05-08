Area athletes win track state titles Published 9:39 am Monday, May 8, 2023

Track and field athletes from Charles Henderson and Pike County High Schools won state championships this past weekend.

Charles Henderson sent a total of 16 athletes to the Class 5A State Track and Field Meet in Gulf Shores May 4-6. The girls 4×100-meter relay team took home the gold medal (first place) for a 5A State Title. The relay team consists of Jimelia Woods, Tailor Hobdy, Payton Ousley, Miranda Jones and Ryann Thomas. Ousley, a freshman, earned a bronze (third place) finish in the 200-meter dash and a fourth place finish in the 100-meter dash, as well. The girls team finished 10th overall in the state.

Thomas finished eighth in the 200-meter dash and Woods took 10th in the 200-meter dash. On the boys side, Sequan Fagg earned a sixth place finish in the 100-meter dash, while Terrence Thomas came in seventh in the 200-meter dash and Jamal Downing came in 10th in the 400-meter dash. Junior Brandon Givens took ninth in the discus throw and fourth in the shot put, while Blake Carlisle also finished in eighth in the shot put.

For Pike County, twin freshmen Braylin and Kaylin Jackson both earned medal finishes at the 3A State Meet in Cullman, with Kaylin Jackson earning a state championship in the 100-meter dash and bronze in the long jump. Braylin Jackson also took the silver (second) in the 100-meter dash.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team also took the silver, while D’Yana Knox earned the bronze in the 100-meter hurdles. On the boys side, Khalil Foster earned eighth place finishes in the high jump and triple jump, while Nemo Williams finished in ninth place in the javelin toss.

Both Pike Liberal Arts and Goshen sent athletes to the 2A State Meet in Cullman, as well. Goshen’s Jamauri McClure captured the silver in both the 100-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles, while the boys 4×100-meter relay team took the silver, as well. Pike Lib’s Michael Vaughn earned a ninth place finish in the 400-meter dash.