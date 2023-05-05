Zion Chapel advances to softball regionals as area runner-up Published 9:50 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels are headed to the AHSAA Class 2A Regional Softball Tournament for the first time since 2018 after finishing runner-up in the Area 4 Tournament on Thursday.

Zion Chapel and the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots started the day off in an elimination game with the Lady Rebels earning a 9-0 shutout. Elida Velazquez led ZCHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run, while Kaylee Hodge went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Madison Meeks scored two runs, while Shea Wambles, Syndey Boothe and Emily Rhodes scored one run each.

Boothe pitched a complete game and earned the shutout along with striking out nine batters and giving up just four hits.

For PLAS, Emily Bryan went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Allie Booth and Alissa Barron earned one hit each. Barron also pitched five innings and struck out three batters, while giving up five hits and three earned runs. Bella Maulden pitched one inning and fanned one batter along with giving up two hits and no earned runs.

Zion Chapel moved on to the championship round and needed to defeat host Luverne in back-to-back games to claim the area crown. The Lady Tigers, however, won the first game by a score of 10-2 to win the Area 4 Championship.

Against Luverne, Amber Kidd went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, an RBI and a run. Meeks scored Zion Chapel’s other run. Riley Bannin pitched five innings and fanned three batters, while giving up 12 hits and four earned runs. Boothe pitched one inning and struck out a batter along with giving up no hits or runs.

Zion Chapel and Luverne both advance to the 2A Regionals in Gulf Shores next week. The Lady Rebels will play Wicksburg in the first round.