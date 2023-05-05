“Thunder on the Three Notch” on horizon Published 6:05 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Battle of Hobdy’s Bridge will be a highlight of the Pioneer Museum of Alabama’s “Thunder on the Three Notch” on Friday and Saturday.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said, at 2 p.m. each day, the museum will present “Thunder on the Three Notch,” a re-enactment of the Battle of Hobdy’s Bridge which took place on the Pea River between Pike and Barbour counties and on the fringes of the Three Notch Trail.

Tatom said, in the eyes of the U.S. Government, the Creek War of 1836 had been over for months, Regardless, one of the largest battles was fought at Hobdy’s Bridge in the Pea River floodplain swamps.

A large number of Creek Indians, men, women and children, had fled

into the swamps after the concentration camps where they were waiting to be sent west on the Trail of Tears were attacked by white militia units.

The re-enactment of the Thunder on The Three Notch brings into focus the battle that raged in the area that is a part of the local history of Pike and Barbour counties.

Tatom said “Thunder on the Three Notch” is an opportunity to learn more about the history of the area and about an important battle that was fought close to home.

“Thunder on the Three Notch” is living history in other ways, the museum director said,

In addition to the re-enactment, there will be a circuit riding preacher, blacksmithing, weaving, rope making, milking, quilting, basket making, butter churning and dulcimer playing. On Saturday, The Sheppards will provided music throughout the afternoon.

Food trucks will be on the grounds and refreshments will also be available in the museum gift shop.

Admission to the “Thunder” includes the tour of museum displays.