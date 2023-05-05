TB&T Athletes of the Week (4/29-5/4)

Published 11:33 am Friday, May 5, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

Female

Sydney Boothe

Zion Chapel High School

In 15 innings in the circle this week, Boothe struck out 18 batters, while boasting a 2.800 ERA. She also earned a perfect fielding percentage with no errors. On offense, Boothe earned two hits, five RBIs and one run as Zion Chapel finished runner-up in the area tournament.

Male


KC Bradford

Pike Liberal Arts School

Bradford earned .522 batting average in Pike’s playoff series with Bayshore Christian and Ariton over the past week. He earned two doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs and nine runes in those six games with three stolen bases. Bradford also pitched a total of seven innings and struck out six batters with a 1.000 ERA. He also boasted a .926 fielding percentage with four double plays.

