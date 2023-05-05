Saturday, May 6, 2023, Obituaries Published 5:39 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

Irving Douglas Senn Sr.

Irving Douglas Senn Sr., a native of Troy, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Perry Green officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the graveside service.

Irving grew up in Pike County and worked for the city of Troy as a lineman for over 44 years and moved up to crew supervisor before retiring in 2005. He began working for the city in 1960 and two years later was repairing a streetlight and got too close to a live wire. He was burned over half of his body and spent the next year in recovery and was back on the job. In his free time, he had a tree trimming service and enjoyed spending time outside on his farm too. He raised cows and always had a garden. Irving was a collector; he collected coins, pocket watches, and several sets of fine China. He always stayed busy and was loved by many.

Loving survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Suzanne Qualls Senn; son, Doug Senn (Leyla Riquelme); daughter, Ashley Smith (Stacy); grandchildren, Grayson Senn, Carsyn Smith, and Anagayle Senn; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hume and Eula Mae Price Senn; sister, Margene Hanchey; and brothers, Don Senn and Edmund Senn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or your favorite charity.

Patricia Anne Loflin

Mrs. Patricia Anne Loflin, of Lake Jordan, Alabama, transitioned from life on this earth to her heavenly life on February 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kleob Nicholas Loflin, Jr. of Lake Jordan, Alabama; and her parents, Nell and Harold Armstrong of Greenville, Alabama. Mrs. Loflin attended and graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, Alabama and studied at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Among some of her many accomplishments, she was awarded the Butler County Maid of Cotton. She was also a member of the Montgomery Masters Garden Club and the Montgomery Bridge Club. After working several years at Troy University as the Administrative Assistant to the Provost she retired along with her husband to Lake Jordan, Alabama. One of Pat’s favorite hobbies was knitting of which she donated many baby blankets and prayer shawls to local hospitals. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Rachel Loflin, Rebecca Finley (William), and son, Nick Loflin (Kerry). She also leaves behind a sister, Sunny Armstrong Donaldson (Ron), and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Kayla Loflin whom she dearly loved. Pat will be missed by all those that loved and cherished her. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to The American Cancer Society. The family will hold a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at The Emporium in Troy, AL.

Kevin Boyce Walker

Kevin Boyce Walker, age 52, a resident of Troy, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2 pm at Walker Family Cemetery – 523 County Road 4428, Brundidge, AL 36010.

He is survived by his father and step-mother: Keith and Connie Walker of Huffville, VA; Mother and step-father: Patty and Ron Case of Troy; brother: Keith Walker, Jr. (Bo) of Roanoake, VA; sister: Karyn Walker of Troy; beloved nieces and nephews: Claudia Bowman, Trey Walker, Morgan Penn, Katelyn Penn; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.