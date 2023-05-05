Pike County Schools to honor Linda Steed Published 6:33 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The Pike County Board of Education will host a reception honoring Linda Steed for her years of service to the children of Pike County from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. The reception will be in the Pike County Central Office Board Room at 101 Love Street in Troy.

The reception is open to the public.

Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said Linda Steed served the children of Pike County for 38 years and the reception is an expression of gratitude for her many years of service and for her dedication to the children of Pike County.

Steed is a resident of Brundidge and served on the Pike County Board of Education as the representative from District 4, which includes the Brundidge and Banks areas.