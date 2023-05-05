Johnny Cash coverband ‘On the Square’ May 12 Published 6:32 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

When Cashback is free, it’s a no brainer. You’ve just take advantage of an opportunity like that.

The Troy Arts Council and the City of Troy will present, “Cashback,” the great Johnny Cash cover band, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 on the square in downtown Troy.

And, it’s free said, Dr. Dave Camwell, Troy Arts Council president.

“Also, there will be a great opening act, the Blue Root Jazz Combo, that will begin playing at 5 p.m. And, that, too, is free,”

“Cashback” is a Birmingham-based cover band that plays a wide range of classic Johnny Cash songs spanning “the Man in Black’s” 51-year career. The band has great respect for the legendary country music singer. Each member of Cashback is dedicated to giving the best possible performance each time the band takes the stage.

“Cry! Cry!” in 1955 was Johnny Cash’s first hit. It sold 100,000 copies in the Southern states alone and helped to launch his career. He kicked off a co-headlining tour with Elvis as a result of the success of that song and the Johnny Cash was introduced to the world.

In 1963, Johnny Cash released what would become the biggest hit of his career: “Ring of Fire.

“Cashback” on Friday, May12, is free and all fans of “The Man in Black” will want to be there, Camwell said.