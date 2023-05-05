Home runs lift South Alabama past Troy Published 11:46 am Friday, May 5, 2023

The Troy Trojans (33-16-1, 14-6-1) stumbled on the road against rival South Alabama (36-13, 18-4) in game one of a Sun Belt Conference softball series on Thursday, losing 6-1.

Troy got off to a hot start when Kelly Horne blasted a solo home run in the top of the first inning but South Alabama answered right back when Gabby Stagner drilled a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to give the Jags a 3-1 lead. South Alabama never trailed again.

Both teams remained scoreless for the next three innings until South Alabama scored another run in the fifth and then Abby Allen hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to seal the 6-1 win.

Horne led Troy at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and one run, while Anslee Finch went 2-for-3 with a double. Leanna Johnson (24-7) took the loss in the circle, giving up eight hits and six earned runs with two strikeouts in six innings pitched.

For South Alabama, Stagner went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs, while Allen went 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBIs and one run. Olivia Lackie (20-6) got the win at pitcher, striking out nine batters and giving up five hits and one earned run.

Troy and South Alabama continue the series this weekend with the Jags looking to clinch a share of the Sun Belt regular season crown. The loss on Thursday will keep Troy away from potentially earning the No. 2 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.