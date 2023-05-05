Former Army DT Kenny Reedy commits to Troy Published 8:56 am Friday, May 5, 2023

This week, former Army defensive lineman Kenny Reedy Jr. announced his intention to transfer to Troy University.

Reedy, a Savannah, Ga., native, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal last December. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. He pointed to the coaching at Troy as being a key reason for his decision, and the connection with Troy defensive line coach Eric McDaniel, who previously served on the staff at Army.

“What attracted me to Troy has to be the elevation in leadership by Coach (Jon) Sumrall, in play and the overall impact and domination they’ve displayed in the Sun Belt,” Reedy told The Messenger. “On top of that, is my reconnection with Coach McDaniel, who acted as a mentor in my time at West Point while he was there. I thought the decision was a no-brainer.”

Reedy played high school football at Savannah Country Day School in Georgia. He earned Region 3-A East Defensive Player of the Year and All-Greater Savannah first-team honors as a senior, registering 54 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and four sacks that season.

Following high school, Reedy attended Salisbury Prep School in Connecticut. The 6-foot-1-inch, 265-pound defensive tackle then began his college career at Army. As a freshman, he played in one game and recorded one tackle. Reedy’s goals with Troy revolve around winning.

“I want to come in and contribute to yet another dominating season ending in a Sun Belt Championship,” he emphasized. “I really wish to bond with my teammates and do whatever I can to help us win, whatever capacity that’s in. I’m really excited to get going with the guys.”