Brundidge woman chosen to serve on UA Capstone Men, Women Published 6:45 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

TUSCALOOSA — A Brundidge woman has been chosen for the second consecutive year to serve on the Capstone Men and Women for the University of Alabama.

Ally-Anna Outlaw, daughter of Jim and Allyson of Brundidge, has been selected as one of the class of 2023-2023 to the team of official ambassadors of the University. Outlaw was also awarded the Order of the Omega, Outstanding Panhellenic sophomore.

The Capstone team assists the president’s office, Office of Undergraduate Admission, and National Alumni Association in providing tours to prospective students, parents and other campus guests.

Ambassadors also participate in university-related events throughout the year.

Capstone Men and Women gave 3,440 tours last year and worked a total of 10,676 hours.

Officers for the 2023-2024 academic year are J.C. Perry, president; Mary Caton Davidson, vice-president of administration and Raven Hartsfield, vice-president of operations.

