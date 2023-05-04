Troy women’s basketball adds JUCO All-American to signing class Published 2:35 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team added Wabash Valley transfer Shaulana Wagner to its 2023 Signing Class on Thursday. Wagner is the second JUCO All-American to transfer to Troy this offseason.

Wagner, a Detroit, Mich., native, was GRAC and Region 24 Player of the Year this past season and earned NJCAA Division I First-Team All-American and WBCA First-Team All-American honors. Wagner averaged 19.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 4.3 steals per game for the Lady Warriors. On Jan. 9, she scored a school-record 47 points in a win over Three Rivers College.

“Shaulana is a tremendous addition to our roster,” Troy Coach Chanda Rigby said. “She delivers huge contributions on both offense and defense. Her specialty, however, is in her skill to get past her defender and push the ball into the interior of the defense. Shaulana is skilled and talented and has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball.”

Before transferring to Wabash Valley, Wagner started her college career at Xavier University. As a freshman, she averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11 games played.

At 5-foot-10-inches, Wagner was an all-state guard at Edison High School in Michigan. She helped lead her high school team to three state championships during her career.

Wagner is the third transfer player that Troy has added to its 2023 signing class since the end of the season. She joins fellow JUCO All-American Leilani Guion and Georgia State transfer Zay Dyer as new Trojan faces.