Troy University honors athletes at Trojan Tribute Published 10:08 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

At the Ninth Annual Trojan Tribute Awards Ceremony in Trojan Arena on Wednesday, Troy University Athletics presented the school’s top athletic honors.

The major on-field awards presented included Male and Female Athlete of the Year along with the OneTroy Team Award. Senior linebacker Carlton Martial was named Male Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year, while senior pitcher Leanna Johnson was named Female Athlete of the Year. The Troy football team earned the Team Award. The awards are based on the 2022 fall and spring seasons and the 2023 winter season.

Martial capped off his stellar Troy career by becoming Division I FBS’ all-time leading tackler along with earning All-Sun Belt honors and Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. In the 2022 softball season, Johnson earned All-Sun Belt honors and posted a 20-12 record as a pitcher with a 2.17 ERA and 242 strikeouts. The Troy football team became the first Trojan team to end the season ranked in the Top 25 in FBS, finishing at No. 19 nationally, and winning both the Sun Belt Championship and Cure Bowl under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall.

Troy Athletics’ top honor every year is the Trojan Way Leadership Award, which went to track and field athlete Maxwell George this year. The award is given to the student-athlete who is “the epitome of a Troy student-athlete and is the true definition of a student-athlete leader both on campus and in the community.”

Troy Athletics’ top academic honors for females, the Sorrell Award, went to track and field athlete Lauren Locke, volleyball player Ashley Guenveur, volleyball player Isabella Mitchell, volleyball player Savannah Poling, softball player Katie Lively and volleyball player Amara Anderson.

Track and field athletes Gabriel Peacock and Mason Bennett won the Clements Award for the male student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA.

Also, for the second consecutive year the Troy volleyball team won Female Team GPA Award, while the cross county team won Male Team GPA Award.

The Strength of Character Award went to volleyball player Julia Brooks and male golfer Will McFadden, while baseball player Clay Stearns won the Male Strength and Conditioning Award and Brooks won the Female Strength and Conditioning Award.

The Jadarius Garner Trojan Award was presented to track and field athlete Martin Bauldo and the Male Heart of a Warrior Award went to football player KJ Robertson, while the Female Heart of a Warrior Award went to basketball player Jada Walton.

The Male Newcomer of the Year was presented to track and field athlete Javon Osbourne and the Female Newcomer of the Year went to volleyball player Amiah Butler. Additionally, Troy Coach Jon Sumrall was named Athletic Staff Member of the Year.