Troy Baseball to hold inaugural Trojan Warrior Club Day

Troy Athletics is hosting its inaugural Trojan Warrior Club Day at Riddle-Pace Field on Saturday, May 20, in conjunction with Troy Baseball’s regular season finale against App State. The event begins with registration at 12:30 p.m. ahead of the 3 p.m. first pitch.

All current Trojan Warrior Club members are invited to participate in the unique experience that includes taking batting practice on the field and visiting with the Troy Baseball coaches and players, a tour of the Troy Football facilities, a visit with football head coach Jon Sumrall and a tailgate party. Additionally, TWC members will receive tickets in the home plate seats under the overhang of the newly-renovated Riddle-Pace Field.

“We’re excited to offer our valuable Trojan Warrior Club members this exclusive opportunity to visit with our student-athletes and coaches and have the unique experience of taking batting practice,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “Our Trojan Warrior Club members are the backbone of Troy Athletics and provide us with the ability to give our student-athletes the best experience possible while at Troy.”

Due to the free food and beverages provided at the Tailgate, TWC members wishing to attend the event are asked to RSVP by visiting TroyTrojans.com/TWCDay.