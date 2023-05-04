Springfest Saturday in downtown Brundidge Published 5:39 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Brundidge Business Association’s annual SpringFest is set for Saturday on the grounds of the Historic Bass House in downtown Brundidge.

The annual “fest” is a celebration of spring and a time for coming together for a day of fun, food and fellowship, said Jason Lee, BBA president.

SpringFest will get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday and close at 4 p.m.

Lee said there will be something for all ages and varied interests throughout the festival.

“There will be entertainment at the Knox Ryals Pavilion and food trucks on the grounds,” Lee said. “The Patty Rutland dancers will perform and they are always entertaining. We will have baton twirlers and great music throughout the festival. DJ Henry Hendock will keep the entertainment going with a fun and exciting talent show at noon.”

Lee said Cow Patty Bingo won’t be as exciting to watch as the entertainment but some lucky person will take home the prize money.

Tickets for the Cow Patty Bingo are only five dollars and will be available on the SpringFest grounds.

An extra attraction on Saturday will be “Muffins with Mom” at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library at 10 a.m.

Youngsters and their moms are invited to visit the library and enjoy a time of fellowship and book browsing together.