Pike Lib boys golf qualifies for sub-state Published 9:03 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

At the Class 1A/2A Golf Sectionals on Wednesday, the Pike Liberal Arts boys’ golf team finished second overall to qualify for the sub-state tournament next week.

The 1A/2A Section 1 Tournament took place at Greenville’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. PLAS boys came in second behind Elba, shooting a total score of 329 just behind Elba’s score of 321. Wicksburg came in third and Washington County at fourth.

Pike Lib’s Braden Prestwood also earned medalist, coming in first place individually by shooting a 73 ahead of Elba’s Jay Wilson and Trace Grantham, who tied for second place. Also for Pike, Ford Hussey shot 82, Jackson Cleveland shot 83, Luke Sikes 91 and Bryant Swindall shot 108.

While the girls golf team wasn’t able to qualify for state, Molly Jordan did qualify individually by shooting a 97. On the girls side, Providence Christian came in first with Houston Academy in second.

Sub-state takes place in Greenville May 8-9.