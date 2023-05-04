National Day of Prayer observed on the square Published 5:44 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

During World War II, England was being bombed; London had been destroyed and it appeared that England would fall.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill challenged his countrymen with only a few words. “We must go on! We must never, never, never give up!”

England never gave up. England was not destroyed.

Rob Jackson, Director of Church Health, Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions, used Churchill’s words to challenge those in attendance at the National Day of Prayer Service in downtown Troy Thursday, to ‘never, never, never give up.’

Jackson said no matter how bleak and uncertain the circumstances in our world, our country or in our families are we should “never, never, never give up.”

“When we pray, ask, seek, knock and never give up,” Jackson said. “God will hear our prayers.”

Even amid the depressing news of, seemingly, every day, Jackson said we must not lose hope, not lose faith because, if we seek God and His will for us, if we keep asking, seeking and knocking and never give up, He will hear our prayers.”

Ken Baggett, director of missions, Salem-Troy Baptist Association, expressed appreciation to those who were readers for the 2023 Bible Reading Marathon in downtown Troy, Monday through Thursday noon.

He told of one who sat and listed and expressed her appreciation for being in a town where the Bible was read openly and God’s Word’s word did not return void.

Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves also expressed appreciation for living in a town, a nation, where believers are saved by faith and serve the Risen Lord.