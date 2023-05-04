Groundwater Festival teaches students to conserve

Published 5:43 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Submitted Article

Troy University A student participates in a learning activity during the 19th annual Groundwater Festival at Troy University.

Fourth-grade students from around Pike County visited the Troy Campus Wednesday morning for the 19th annual Groundwater Festival.

According to Janet Gatson, a lecturer in the university’s Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, the day is all about environmental education.

“We are trying to teach children to be mindful and aware,” Gaston said. “There is only a certain percentage of water that is drinkable, so we have to conserve and preserve that.”

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Activities for the students are all hands-on, fun ways to learn about the water supply.

They include an edible aquifer, a water bracelet to teach about the water cycle, as well as a “drop in the bucket” exercise to show students the small percentage of water available to us.  Animals from the biology department were on hand for students to interact with as well.

The day is sponsored by Legacy, Alabama PALS, Choctawhatchee, Pea and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority, City of Troy, City of Brundidge, and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

More Z-News - Main story

National Day of Prayer observed on the square

Troy women’s basketball adds JUCO All-American to signing class

Troy University honors athletes at Trojan Tribute

Pike Lib splits third round series with Ariton

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite time of year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events