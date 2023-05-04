Coming May 12 and 13, ‘Thunder on the Three Notch’ Published 5:41 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will host the popular “Thunder on the Three Notch” living history event from, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday May 12 and 13.

Barbara Tatom, museum director, said Thunder on the Three Notch is an opportunity for people of all ages to learn more about the history of the Pike County area through the battle re-enactment and the living history demonstrations.

“The living history demonstrations will include a circuit riding preacher, blacksmithing, weaving, rope making, milking, quilting, basket making, butter churning and dulcimer playing.”

On Saturday, Arnold Sheppard and his band will play from 1 until 5 p.m.

On the museum grounds, will be a Sips 2-U food truck and the 2 Brothers Frozen Treats truck.

Tatom said “Thunder on the Three Notch” is a unique learning experience that will be enjoyed by all ages.

Visitors will have opportunities to tour the Pioneer Museum of Alabama with a large number of displays and thousands of artifacts and also the buildings on the grounds.

“We invite individuals and families to come and learn more about the history of our area and the battle that was fought at nearby Hobdy’s Bridge,” Tatom said. “The living history event will bring history to life.”

Admission will be charged.