WPA Theater presents ‘Well, It’s All Over Town’ Published 7:33 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The curtain will come up on a brand new original folk life play tonight at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge.

“Well, It’s All Over Town” is set during the Great Depression era, which is the same time period as the theater’s, award winning folk life play, “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

The new folk life play tells stories of Hard Times through the most current mode of communication of those times — gossip.

The play bill states that some of the stories told are true, some are not and some may be downright lies.

“But, all stories in the new folk life play are fun and entertaining and the audience will have a good time and have something to talk about themselves,” said Margie Benson, play director. “The cast and crew are excited to bring this new play to the stage.”

“Margie Benson is a highly acclaimed, veteran director and we are extremely proud to have her direct this new play,” said Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society.

“Margie has the experience and knowhow to bring ‘Well, It’s All Over Town,’ to the stage,” Bowden said. “We are looking forward this new folk life. It’s different in a good and fun way. We feel sure those who ‘come home at suppertime’ will be well entertained.”

Cathie Steed, We Piddle Around Theater ticket chair, said tickets for “Well, It’s All Over Town” are sold out.