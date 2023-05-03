Troy tops Jacksonville State in final non-conference home game Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Troy Trojans (31-15) took a break from Sun Belt Conference play on Tuesday and picked up an 8-5 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-22) at home.

The win was Troy’s final non-conference home game of the season and moves the Trojans to 8-3 against in-state matchups. It was also Troy’s second win over the Gamecocks this season and moves the all-time series record with Jacksonville State to 20-18 with Troy winning five straight in the series.

After Troy went up 1-0 in the second inning, Jacksonville State tied the score in the top of the third inning. Then, Shane Lewis struck. Lewis belted his 22nd home run of the season in the bottom of the third to give Troy a 2-1 lead. Caleb Bartolero and William Sullivan then scored on errors to stretch the Trojan lead to 4-1. While Jacksonville State came within one run in the top of the eighth, the Trojans scored three more runs in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory. Lewis hammered another homer in the eighth.

Lewis finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs, while Donovan Whibbs went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and one run. Tremayne Cobb Jr. went 2-for-2 with a double and one run.

Lewis has hit 23 home runs this season, which ranks second in the country and first in the Sun Belt. His 23 homers are now tied for second in school history for home runs in a season. Adam Bryant (2010) and Jorge Soto (1998) also accomplished the feat. Soto’s 26 home runs in 1999 ranks as the most in school history. Lewis has 10 more games left to try and tie or break the record.

Ben Thompson got the win on the mound for the Trojans, striking out five batters and giving up two hits and one earned run. The win gives Thompson a 5-1 record on the season.

Troy returns to conference play this weekend at home against Georgia Southern May 5-7. Troy then returns to non-conference play for a game against Alabama in Montgomery on May 9.