Pike Lib, Zion Chapel remain alive in area tournament Published 10:56 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots, Goshen Lady Eagles and Zion Chapel Lady Rebels traveled back to Luverne on Tuesday to continue play in the Class 2A, Area 4 Tournament.

In the first game of the day, Pike Lib survived an elimination game with Goshen by a score of 11-10. The Lady Pats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held a 6-1 lead going into the fourth inning and looked to be ready to run away with the win.

In the top of the fourth, Goshen scored five runs to tie the game 6-6. Pike answered with four runs of its own to retake a 10-6 lead in the bottom of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, facing two outs, Pike’s Joy Schwarte scored another Lady Patriot run to stretch the lead to 11-6, a run that end up being the deciding score.

In the top of the sixth, Goshen’s Alyssa Sparks hit a double into right field that drove Macie McAliley home and then Kaci Wilkes belted a double to drive Sparks home. After Wilkes scored to bring Goshen within two runs, facing two outs, Passion Sheppard drilled an RBI single into right field to bring the Lady Eagles within one run. Pike Lib managed to get the next batter out to survive the inning with the lead, however.

After Pike was unable to add to its lead in the bottom of the sixth, Goshen had one more chance in the top of the seventh to tie the score, but the Lady Patriots secured the win with three straight outs.

Briann Snyder led PLAS at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs, while Allie Booth went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Julianne Meyer also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Alissa Barron, Bella Maulden, Tera Walker, Riley Burkett and Gracie Smith scored one run each. Meyer tallied three stolen bases, while Smith, Booth and Walker each had two steals.

Barron led Pike in the circle, striking out three batters and giving up four hits and one earned run in four and 2/3 innings pitched. Maulden also pitched two innings and gave up five hits and four earned runs.

For Goshen, Wilkes went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, one RBI and one run, while Sheppard went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Amber Vickers and McAlliley scored two runs each, while Sparks scored one run. Wilkes pitched all six innings and retired five batters, while giving up 11 hits and nine earned runs.

The loss put an end to Goshen’s season, while Pike played on.

Meanwhile, Zion Chapel faced off with No. 1 seed Luverne in the third round of the championship bracket and lost by a score of 10-5. The two sides went into the sixth inning tied 2-2 but Luverne scored five runs in the top of the inning to take a 7-2 lead. Zion Chapel cut the lead to 7-5 in the bottom of the inning but Luverne scored three more runs in the seventh to pull away for the win.

Shea Wambles, Riley Bannin and Amber Kidd each had two hits for the Lady Rebels, while Bannin, Wambles, Aubrey Bassett, Madison Meeks and Hagen Sessions scored one run each. Syndey Boothe pitched seven innings and fanned eight batters, while giving up 13 hits and six earned runs.

Next, Pike Lib faced Highland Home in another elimination game and once again survived by a score of 11-10. This time around the Lady Patriots went into the seventh inning trailing 10-9. Facing one out, Allie Booth grounded out but Snyder still managed to score to tie things up 10-10. Then, facing two outs, Bella Maulden hit a walk-off single that drove Smith home for the winning run.

Maulden went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and one run, while Barron went 3-for-4 with two runs. Snyder, Meyer, Emily Bryan and Booth each had two hits in the win. Smith scored three runs and Booth scored two.

Maulden pitched four and 2/3 innings and mowed down seven batters, while giving up seven hits and five earned runs. Barron also pitched two innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs.

With Highland Home and Goshen eliminated from the tournament, Pike Lib and Zion Chapel will rematch in another elimination game on May 4 at 2 p.m. in Luverne. The winner of that game will face off against Luverne and will need to defeat the Lady Tigers twice to win the area championship. Both the winner and runner-up of the tournament will advance to regionals, however.