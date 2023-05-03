National Day of Prayer follows Bible Reading Marathon Published 7:32 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The closing of the 2023 Bible Reading Marathon, hosted by the Salem-Troy Baptist Association, will be at noon today (Thursday) on the square in downtown Troy. The Bible Reading will be immediately followed by the National Day of Prayer service also at the Gazebo in downtown Troy.

Linda Adams, association administrator, said the 2023 Bible Reading Marathon began at 6 a.m. Monday with readings by members of local churches and the community from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Wednesday and until noon on the National Day of Prayer.

Adams said readers from different churches and from all walks of life participated in the 2023 Bible Reading Marathon.

“The Bible was read by different denominations and was also read in Chinese and Spanish,” she said. “The Hispanics read in their native language and their readings were broadcast from the Bible Reading Marathon in Troy to Mexico for the first time. That was very special as is every word from God’s Word.”

The Rev. Rob Jackson of Prattville will be the guest speaker at the noontime National Day of Prayer service. Jackson spoke at last year’s service as he prepared to leave for service in the Ukraine.

“The Rev. Jackson will have an inspiring message,” I’m sure,” Adams said. “Also special, will be the music by Shelia Jackson.

Everyone is invited to attend the concluding reading of God’s Word in this year’s Bible Reading Marathon and the National Day of Prayer service.