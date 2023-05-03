Heart Association’s 5K run/walk Saturday in Brundidge Published 7:30 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

The Pike County Heart Association will get the annual Spring Fest in Brundidge off to an early morning start on Saturday with the 5K Run/Walk.

Donna Jones, association member, said the run-walk will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of the former Ruthie’s restaurant on South Main Street in Brundidge.

Pre-registration is $25 and is available by calling Tracey Davis at 334-372-5099 or Jones at 334-268-2553. On-site registration on Saturday is $30 and available from 6 until 7 a.m. at the run site. Each registered runner will receive a free T-shirt.

The SpringFest Run/Walk will begin at 7 a.m. on South Main Street and follow a route into downtown Brundidge and back to the start/finish line.

“The route will be the same as the route for the Annual Peanut Butter Festival 5K,” Jones said. “The route is flat and the runners will have an opportunity for some good 5K times.”

The Pike County Heart Association will present an AED (automated external defibrillator)

to Pike County High School at 10 a.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Bass House. Everyone is invited to attend the presentation.