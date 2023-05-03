Exchange Club’s Vidalia onion sale benefits the county Published 7:31 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

For more than 35 years, the Troy Exchange Club has been synonymous with Vidalia Onions.

Jerry Beckett, club president, said the club’s annual Vidalia onion fundraiser originated with the late Otis Stone.

“The annual Vidalia onion sale is, and has been, a huge fundraiser for the Troy Exchange Club,” Beckett said

The Vidalia onion sale helps fund scholarships and the Tip Colley Awards available to student in the four-high school in the county and also the Book of Golden Deeds Awards.

“Every club member takes presale orders so we are all involved. Wiley Sanders Truck Lines picks up the onions in Georgia and delivers them to us.”

Vidalia onions are a rather easy sale, Beckett said.

“The onions are grown from seeds in the Georgia soil and trademarked in about 17 counties,” he said. “They are mild onions and are good tasting. They come to us fresh from the farms.”

The Troy Exchange Club has managed to keep the prices the same this year at $15 for a 10-pound bag and $30 for a 25-pound bag.

Donna Jones, chair of the onions sale, said there are no better onions than Vidalia and no better prices than at the Exchange Club’s Vidalia onion sale.

The onions will be fresh gathered in Georgia and trucked to Troy for pickup on May 18 at Murphree Park beginning at 10 a.m.

To place an order, call Beckett at 672-7325; WTBF Radio at 566-0300 or Jones at 268-2553.