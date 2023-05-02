Zion Chapel shuts out Pike Lib in area tournament Published 9:03 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

n the Class 2A, Area 4 Tournament on Monday, the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots fell to the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels by a score of 10-0 in the second round in Luverne.

The Lady Rebels scored one run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Riley Bannin, Amber Kidd and Aubrey Bassettt each had two hits on the day, while Emily Rhodes scored three runs and Bannin tallied three RBIs.

Bassett also scored two runs. Shea Wambles, Madison Meeks and Carlee McAllister scored one run each. McAllister, Kidd, Bannin and Bassett all earned doubles. Bannin pitched all six innings and retired six batters, while giving up just two hits and earning the shutout.

For PLAS, Gracie Smith and Emily Bryan earned the only hits of the afternoon. Bella Maulden started at pitcher and struck out two batters, while giving up two hits and two earned runs in three and 2/3 innings. Alissa Barron pitched two innings and struck out one batter, while giving up six hits and four earned runs.

The Goshen Lady Eagles dropped their first round game to the Highland Home Flying

Squadron earlier in the day by a score of 23-8. Goshen’s Kaci Wilkes went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double and four RBIs, while Passion Sheppard earned a double and two RBIs in the loss.

Also in the second round, Highland Home lost 14-4 to the No. 1 seed Luverne. This afternoon, Pike Lib will play Goshen in the tournament’s first elimination game at 2 p.m., while Luverne and Zion Chapel battle in the championship round of the double elimination tournament. Tournament action will continue on May 4 with more elimination games until a champion and runner-up are crowned.