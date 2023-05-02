TroyFest 2023 winning artists recognized Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

TroyFest 2023 was, once again, a great success, with amazing artists and artisans, a large number of shoppers both Saturday and Sunday, great entertainment, good food and a wonderful downtown atmosphere.

On behalf of the TroyFest sponsors, Morgan Drinkard, expressed appreciation to the 100-plus artists and artisans who participated, to those who entertained and those who attended the arts festival and made it a great success.

“TroyFest 2023 featured an incredible display from our artists, great entertainment and wonderful food. We had a great crowd Saturday before the rain moved in and a great crowd on Sunday after the storms moved through,” Drinkard said.

“John Warr was awarded Best of Show by our judges. It has been six years since Warr was with us in Troy for TroyFest, and we were pleased he was awarded for his great work. Warr was very fond of Mr. Charles Adams and this was the first year he had been at the show since Mr. Charles’ passing. Warr was appreciative of the award and thought Mr. Charles would be proud, even if he told him otherwise. These stories and memories are what make these artists more like family than visitors. Each year we love welcoming our artists back to Troy.”

Drinkard congratulated all 2023 TroyFest Award winners:

Best of Show: John Warr, John Warr Art Gallery; First Place Craft, Francis Martin Martin’s Wooden Crafts; Corley C. Chapman, First Place Fine Arts; Lauren Markham, Lauren Markham Art; Freshman Exhibitor, Malia Meyer, Music to My Ears Jewelry; Most Creative Use of Material, Jimmy Hollis, Saw Blade Knives; Demonstrating Artist Vanja Havens, Seasonal Décor by V’; Longest Distance Traveled, Tony Mitchell, Mudd Pottery.

Merit Awards, Jewelry; Katie Werneth, Soul Light Stars; Graphics & Drawings, Arthur Smith Portraits by Arthur; Photography, Martin Naugher, Apple Mountain Arts; Painting, Donna Tucher, Art of Donna Tucker; Pottery, Dawn Prietz, Old River Run Pottery; Sculpture, Richard Beach, Nature’s Gifts; Folk Art, Wally Lowery, Wally Lowery Folk Art; Functional Traditional Craft; Decorative Traditional Craft, Michael Mummert, Mike’s Wooden Creation.