Troy Alumni kicks off ‘Members In May’ campaign Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Troy University National Alumni Association kicked off its annual “Members in May” campaign Monday morning at Fuse Coffee on the square in downtown Troy.

A larger gathering of proud Troy University alumni attended in support of their alma mater and to share old times and good times at Troy University.

Mike Amos, who is one of Troy University’s biggest cheerleaders, said he is proud to be a Trojan.

“Troy University is the greatest,” Amos said. “It’s come a long way since I was a student. I just can’t say enough about what Troy University means to Troy and Pike County and Alabama. Go, Trojans!”

Faith Ward, Troy University director of alumni affairs, said the month-long membership drive is held each year as a way to increase membership in the Troy University National Alumni Association and, also, the Pike County Alumni Chapter.

“Members in May” is an opportunity to join the alumni association or to renew memberships.

However, Ward said membership is ongoing.

Alumni, who are not yet members of Troy University’s National Alumni Association, are encouraged to call Troy University’s Alumni Affairs office at 334-670-3977 and become a member.

Troy University’s National Alumni Association officers for this year are Rosemary Elebash, president and Judge Jack Weaver, vice president. Dawn Railey is serving as the Pike County Alumni Chapter’s interim president.

The Pike County Alumni Chapter awards a scholarship each year to a Charles Henderson, Pike Liberal Arts and Goshen senior. whose parents are members of the alumni association.

Those scholarships are paid with membership dues to the Pike County Chapter.

The Brundidge Chapter of the Alumni Chapter awards a scholarship annually to a senior at Pike County High School.

The Pike County Alumni Chapter’s board of directors includes Railey, Tracie Davis, Fred Gouge, Amy Jinright, Jennifer Ventress, Donna Brockmann and Heath DeRamus.