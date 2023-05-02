Press Jefcoat earns all-conference honors Published 5:02 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Former Pike Lib pitcher Press Jefcoat has been named to the All-Panhandle Team in his freshman year at Pensacola State.

Jefcoat, a former All-State pitcher at Pike, has 10 starts in his freshman season with a 6-1 record. He’s pitched 39 and 1/3 innings as a freshman, tallying a 2.06 ERA with 40 strikeouts. Jefcoat also has a perfect fielding percentage this season. He was named second-team All-Panhandle Conference.

“I think it went pretty good,” Jefcoat said of his freshman season. “It was a big learning process and a lot different than high school. There was a lot to learn and we have a really good pitching staff that helped a lot.”

In his last start, Jefcoat gave up just one hit and no earned runs in an 8-2 Pensacola State win over Tallahassee Community College. Jefcoat struck out five batters in the win. He struck out a season-high six batters in a Feb. 24 start against Chipola College and repeated the six-strikeout performance on March 20 against Chipola again.

“I didn’t really know about it until last night,” Jefcoat said of finding out about earning all-conference. “It was pretty exciting, though.”

Jefcoat and the Pirates are 34-16 on the season and finished runner-up in the Panhandle Conference. Pensacola State faces Miami Dade College in the first round of the Florida State Tournament this weekend in Miami, Fla.

“I think the first two are big for us,” Jefcoat said of the state tournament series. “If we can jump on them early, we’ll be alright. We just have to keep playing, it’s a fun group. We all enjoy each other and everyone on the team likes each other. When we have fun we’re hard to beat.”

Jefcoat said he’s been keeping up with his high school alma mater since their move to the AHSAA, as well. His brother, Payne Jefcoat, is a member of the Patriot squad.

“I watch every game that I can,” he said. “I’ve been watching and I’m proud of (Payne) and I think it’s starting to click for him.

“What they’re doing right now was expected by everyone involved with Pike Baseball. We knew where the program stands and they’re going out and showing what Pike Baseball is all about. I’m really proud of them.”