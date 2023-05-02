Pedestrian struck in single-vehicle crash

Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

On April 29, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Troy man when a vehicle struck 31-year old Roger James Zorn.

Zorn was fatally injured when he was struck by a passenger vehicle at approximately 3:56 a.m. on April 29. The vehicle left the scene of the crash and Zorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 231 near the 175 mile marker, four miles south of Troy. ALEA is currently investigating the incident.

