Lady Trojans eliminated from area tournament Published 10:00 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

On Monday, the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Montgomery to compete in the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament and were ultimately eliminated after dropping two games to Holtville.

Charles Henderson lost to Holtville by a score of 19-13 in a shootout in the first round. The Lady Trojans trailed 15-13 going into the sixth inning when Holtville scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

Molly Garrett went 2-for-5 at the plate for CHHS with a home run, five RBIs and one run, while Calleigh Compton went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs. Camille Lewis went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs, while Hannah Sparrow went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run.

Sparrow pitched four innings and struck out six batters along with giving up five hits and three earned runs, while Garrett pitched two innings and fanned one batter along with giving up six hits and three earned runs. Charles Henderson suffered 12 errors on the defensive end in the loss.

In an elimination game, Charles Henderson bounced back to dominate Greenville 18-3 in three innings to stay alive in the tournament. Jada Jones went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and three runs. Compton went 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs, while Olivia Kirkpatrick went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Sparrow also went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Mileah Ward went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Garrett went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Garrett got the win in the circle, pitching two innings and striking out three batters with just one hit and one earned run allowed.

Charles Henderson’s season came to an end in another elimination game, falling 11-1 to Holtville. Jones went 2-for-3 at the plate for CHHS with a double. Janazia Cantlow scored the lone Lady Trojan run. Sparrow pitched three and 1/3 innings with four strikeouts along with giving up 10 hits and eight earned runs. Garrett pitched one and 1/3 innings and gave up one hit with two earned runs and one strikeout.