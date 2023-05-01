Kicking for a cause: The kids Published 6:45 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The Kickball for a Cause Tournament hosted by the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center and Troy Resilience Project at the Troy Recreation Center on Saturday was a great success.

Kayle Green, CAC executive director, said the tournament was all that she had hoped for and more.

“Ten teams competed and everyone had fun and the dollars raised will provide funding for the services here at the CAC,” Green said. “We are so appreciative of all the support and for the generosity of so many.”

The Troy Junior Women’s League took first place in the 2023 Kickball for a Cause Tournament with Motley Crew in second place.

All other teams were competitive and a bounce of the ball could have made a different in winning and losing in most games.

Green said congratulation are due to all competing teams: Troy Resilience Project, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, East Central Peacemakers, Coastal Plain, Troy Pike Center for Technology Sea Turtles, Brundidge United Methodist Church, Savage Kickers and Troy Regional Medical Center.

Green also expressed appreciation to the Kappa Delta Sorority for its very generous donation of $31,850.

“The funds were raised by the sorority’s Shamrock Run and we are so very thankful for the donation and for the sorority’s support of the Pike Regional CAC and the Troy Resilience Project,” she said. “The donation is making a difference in the lives of children and that is so very important. We thank everyone who made the Kickball for a Cause Tournament a success and for their continuing support of the children.”