Cattleman’s Ranch Rodeo scored eight seconds Published 6:38 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

Cowboys and cowhands came off the farms and ranches this weekend to compete in the Pike County Cattlemen’s Ranch Rodeo Friday and Saturday nights.

“Friday night was a little slow but, then, there were a lot of other things going on,” said Cattleman Johnny Garrett. “But, all the events were very competitive and everyone had a great time.”

Garrett said Saturday night was “as usual” for Pike County Cattlemen events.

The Rodeo got off to an early and fast start with the Western Rodeo for kids at 5 p.m.

“As always, we had a large number of young cowboys and cowgirls in the arena,” Garrett said. “They competed in roping and shooting. They rode stick horses and milked the cow. They raced dump trucks and shot bows and arrows. And many of them tried mutton bustin’.

So many of the kids were anxious to bust a mutton that the sheep had to be herded back into the chutes several times.

For some of the kids, mutton bustin’ was the main event. They mounted the sheep with eight-second dreams.

The Ranch Rodeo got started with much fanfare at 7 p.m. and finished with a flurry with the signature Ranch Rodeo event, wild cow milking.

“We had a great crowd and, again, all events were very competitive, especially, wild cow milking which is the ‘bull riding event of the Ranch Rodeo.”

Garrett said the Pike County Cattlemen are looking forward to other events at the rodeo-related everts at Cattleman Park.