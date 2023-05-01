Bible Reading Marathon continues on Troy’s square Published 6:41 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

The 2023 Bible Reading Marathon opened on the downtown square in Troy at 6 a.m. Monday with the reading of Genesis 1:1-In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

The Bible Reading Marathon will continue to be read from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 6 a.m. until noon on Thursday. At that time, the National Day of Prayer Ceremony will begin at the Gazebo.

Ken Baggett, director of the event host the Salem-Troy Baptist Association, said readers are invited and needed to read in 15-minute time blocks as are groups –churches, clubs, organizations, families – for longer blocks of time.

Baggett said it is important for God’s word to be read publically. Isaiah 55:11 says: So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.

Baggett said all those who believe are invited to participate as readers of God’s word and, also, those who some to listen.

Those who would like to reserve a time to read or assist in other ways may call the Salem-Troy Association at 334-566-1538.