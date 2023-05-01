Bible Reading Marathon continues on Troy’s square

Published 6:41 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger The 2023 Bible Reading Marathon began Monday on the square in downtown Troy and will close at noon on Thursday. Those who would like to read are invited to call 566-1538. Others are encouraged to come and listen as the Bible is read publicly.

The 2023 Bible Reading Marathon opened on the downtown square in Troy at 6 a.m. Monday with the reading of Genesis 1:1-In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.

The Bible Reading Marathon will continue to be read from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and from 6 a.m. until noon on Thursday. At that time, the National Day of Prayer Ceremony will begin at the Gazebo.

Ken Baggett, director of the event host the Salem-Troy Baptist Association, said readers are invited and needed to read in 15-minute time blocks as are groups –churches, clubs, organizations, families – for longer blocks of time.

Baggett said it is important for God’s word to be read publically. Isaiah 55:11 says: So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.

Baggett said all those who believe are invited to participate as readers of God’s word and, also, those who some to listen.

Those who would like to reserve a time to read or assist in other ways may call the Salem-Troy Association at 334-566-1538.

