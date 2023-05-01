Area track and field teams compete in sectionals Published 11:42 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Track and field athletes from Pike Liberal Arts School, Charles Henderson High, Goshen High and Pike County High competed in sectional track meets this weekend with a number of area athletes earning medal finishes.

The Charles Henderson High School track and field team traveled to Smiths Station for Class 5A Sectionals with a number of Trojans taking Top 10 finishes, including gold (first) and silver (second) finishes.

For the boys, the 4×100-meter relay team took home the gold, while the 4×400-meter relay team took the bronze (third). Senior Sequan Fagg also captured silver in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while senior Zay Carlisle earned the bronze in the 100-meter dash.

Freshman Terrence Thomas finished fifth in the 200-meter dash, sophomore Jamal Downing took fourth in the 400-meter dash, eighth grader Nico Brunje earned eighth in the 3200-meter run and junior Zach Coleman captured sixth in the triple jump.

Junior Brandon Givens finished in seventh in the discus but took the silver in the shot put, while senior Blake Carlisle finished fifth in the shot put and junior Sterling Sharp earned sixth in the shot put. Senior Tray Brown also took fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Freshman Payton Ousley has been one of the top sprinters in the entire state this season and continued her stellar season by taking gold in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash on the girls side. Senior Jimelia Woods also finished second in the 200-meter dash and sophomore Jada Jones captured sixth in the shot put. Junior Ryann Thomas earned a bronze finish in the 100-meter dash and earned fifth place in the 200-meter dash.

The girls 4×100-meter relay team earned the gold, while the 4×400-meter relay team finished in fourth place.

Goshen also had a number of athletes earn top finishes in the Class 2A Section 1 Sectionals in Red Level. Junior Jamauri McClure earned the gold in both the boys 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash along with taking first place in the 110-meter hurdles. The boys 4×100-meter relay team earned a silver finish, while the 4×800-meter relay team took fifth.

Sophomore Szemerick Andrews finished sixth in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Jebauri Williams finished sixth in the 300-murder hurdles, senior Leon Cowart took seventh in the discus throw and junior Qua Colmean earned sixth in the shot put. Junior K’Davion Bristow also finished seventh in the 200-meter dash and took the bronze in the 300-meter hurdles.

On the girls side, Ninth grader Kei’Andra Cummings finished ninth in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the long jump.

For Pike Liberal Arts, sophomore Michael Vaughan earned a silver finish in the 400-meter dash of the Sectional in Red Level, as well.

Pike County’s track team also traveled to Red Level for the 3A Section 1 Sectionals with a number of athletes taking Top 10 finishes along with several gold finishes.

For the boys, freshman Braylin Jackson earned the gold in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while sophomore Quentavian Carter earned bronze in the triple jump and sophomore Nemo Williams earned bronze in the javelin toss. The boys 4×100-meter relay team took the silver, while the 4×400 and 4×800-meter relay teams both earned gold.

Additionally, senior De’Vargae Toney finished ninth in the 400-meter dash, sophomore Jacob McNeil finished in 10th in the 400-meter dash, ninth grader Kamarian Toney finished in sixth in the 300-meter hurdles and senior Ian Foster came in fourth in the long jump. Sophomore Khalil Foster earned the bronze in the high jump and finished in fifth in the triple jump, while freshman Zachary Evans came in sixth in the javelin toss. Senior Keith Williams earned the silver in the javelin toss, while taking sixth in the discus throw and seventh in the shot put.

For the girls, sophomore Kaylin Jackson earned gold finishes in both the 100-meter dash and long jump, while junior Quanajah Smith earned silver in both the 200-meter dash and high jump. Sophomore D’Yana Knox took the bronze in the high jump and silver in the 100-meter hurdles. The girls 4×100-meter relay team also earned a gold finish, while eighth grader Kaidyn Lee came in sixth in the long jump.

The State Track Meet takes place May 4-6 in Gulf Shores.