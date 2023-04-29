Pike Lib dominates Bayshore Christian to advance in playoffs Published 7:27 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Pike Liberal Arts Patriots closed out the series with No. 1-ranked Bayshore Christian Eagles on Saturday with a resounding 7-0 shutout win to capture the series 2-1 and advance to the third round of the 2A State Playoffs.

PLAS won game one in the series on Friday but Bayshore responded by taking game two. The Patriots left no doubts in game three, however, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never looking back. Pike added one run in the second, two in the fourth inning, another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning.

In 29 at bats, the Patriots tallied 13 hits as a team. Cole Garrott led PLAS at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs, while KC Bradford went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Levi DeBoer went 2-for-3 with a run and John Lott went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Kade Brookins also hit a double and one run, while Payne Jefcoat scored one run.

Junior Will Rice and Bradford combined to pitch a shutout to close the series. Rice got the win on the mound, striking out three batters and giving up one hit with no earned runs in three and 1/3 innings pitched. Bradford also pitched three and 2/3 innings and fanned two batters along with giving up two hits and no runs.

Pike now advances to the third round of the playoffs, at Ariton with the series beginning on May 3 at 4 p.m.