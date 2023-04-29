Patriots select Jake Andrews in NFL Draft Published 7:37 pm Saturday, April 29, 2023

Troy center Jake Andrews became the next Trojan player to be drafted in the NFL Draft, in the fourth round by the New England Patriots, on Saturday.

The Patriots selected Andrews with the 107th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Andrews earned All-Sun Belt honors this past season after moving to center. He also was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list. Andrews started 37 consecutive games to end his Troy career, including 23 at offensive guard.

The Millbrook native is the third straight former Trojan to be selected by the Patriots in the NFL Draft. Antonio Garcia was drafted by the Patriots in 2017 and last season, the Patriots drafted cornerback Marcus Jones. Jones started his career at Troy but ended it at Houston.

While Andrews was the only Trojan to be selected in the draft this season, defensive tackle Shakel Brown was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tennessee Titans following the draft. Linebacker Carlton Martial and receiver RaJae’ Johnson are expected to sign to a team as undrafted free agents, as well.